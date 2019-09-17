Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slim Waist After Weight Loss

Kelly's showing off her trim figure after losing 37 pounds.

Kelly Clarkson is showing off her slim waist in a snap with her The Voice Season 17 co-stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. In a photo posted to Instagram by Gwen on September 16, the stunning “Breakaway” singer showed off her trim figure after dropping an impressive 37-pounds over the past several months.

In the photo, Kelly could be seen standing in between Gwen and John as she flashed her megawatt smile for the camera in a black and yellow satin dress.

The mom of two (she shares 5-year-old daughter River and 3-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock) looked happy and healthy as she posed with her famous co-stars, revealing her recent weight loss as she highlighted her tiny middle by cinching the dress in at the waist with a black belt.

Kelly also matched her nails to her dress as she rocked a dark black shade while filming for the NBC show.

As for Gwen, who shared the snap with her 8.9 million followers on the social media site, she appeared to be channelling her inner country side as she stood in between Kelly and her boyfriend Blake.

The mom of three stunned as she sported a red jacket with a fringe across the chest and arms, pairing the look with a pair of Western wear inspired blue jeans and a matching red lipstick.

The men of The Voice kept things a little more casual.

Shelton sported his signature sport coat and jeans look, while Legend opted for a beige zebra print sweater and matching pants.

Clarkson’s latest look at her increasingly slim waist comes after she revealed her secrets to losing a very impressive 37 pounds.

“I’m not working out!” Clarkson said of her weight loss while speaking to Extra last year. “I literally read this book… It’s called The Plant Paradox. It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.”

She reiterated during an appearance on Today that she’d managed to lose the weight without hitting the gym and added that she took on the new healthy eating plan not to drop the pounds but to help her get an autoimmune disease under control.

“I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really (about) the weight,” she said. “For me, it was ‘I’m not on my medicine any more.'”

And it seems as though things are going just as well in her professional life right now as they are personal life, as Kelly is currently pulling double duty on NBC.

As well as serving as a coach on The Voice for Season 17, she’s also hosting her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which debuted last week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she’s set to give viewers some serious nostalgia as she reunites with original American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson on the September 18 episode. As fans will remember, Kelly won the very first season of the show way back in 2002.