Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Speaks Out About Alleged Amber Portwood Audio Leak

Last week, audio was leaked that allegedly featured the voice of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood arguing with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Since the release of the audio, some of the other stars of the show have spoken out as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Now, Pop Culture reports that former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is speaking out as well.

Farrah took to her Instagram stories to post her thoughts on the audio that alleges to feature Amber Portwood’s voice.

“If all the ‘moms’ on this show support this behavior [they’re] all unfit moms, the show is response for this relationship, this [is] child [abuse]. It’s disturbing, disgusting and illegal,” Farrah wrote.

She continued, “Wow this was sent to me today… I’m so disgusted by the cast of Teen Mom… The injustice, no ethics, illegal abusive behavior in front of a child. 10 years same [behavior]… JAIL TIME FOR THIS FREAK.”

Farrah Abraham was on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade alongside Amber Portwood. The show went on a hiatus when Amber went to prison in 2012. Upon her release after serving 17-months behind bars, she and the rest of the cast returned to the hit MTV reality show.

Since her prison release, Amber has remained out of trouble and appeared to have turned her life around for the better. She met Andrew in 2017 and the two began dating. Shortly after announcing their relationship, the two revealed they were expecting a baby. The two welcomed their son James in May 2018. Amber was arrested for domestic battery on July 5 of 2019. She was unable to travel to New York for the Teen Mom OG reunion special, but Dr. Drew traveled to Indiana to sit down with her.

During her interview, Amber wasn’t able to say too much regarding the case, but she did seem to deny allegations that she wielded a machete during the July 5 argument with Andrew.

“You haven’t heard sh*t from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Amber’s fate on the show remains unclear, but as of now, Amber is still apart of the Teen Mom OG cast. Farrah Abraham, on the other hand, has hinted that she wouldn’t mind returning to the show that she shared her life on for nearly a decade. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah revealed that she would return, but only if Cheyenne Floyd, who was brought on following Farrah’s exit, was fired. There is no indication that Cheyenne will be let go from the show or that Farrah will be asked to return.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.