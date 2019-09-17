Sean Spicer Mocked After Spicy ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere

The former White House press secretary wore a neon ruffled blouse blouse and tight white pants as he danced a salsa to the Spice Girls.

Sean Spicer’s Dancing with the Stars debut started with controversy, but it could go down as one of the most comical celeb cameos on the ABC ballroom competition– with him having the last laugh.

Spicer made his Dancing debut wearing a frilly, lime green blouse and tight white pants as he performed an animated salsa to The Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” with pro partner Lindsay Arnold, who had previously described his dancing skills as “pre pre-school level.”

In his introductory package, Spicer admitted his time as the White House press secretary was “tumultuous.” Viewers were then treated to a montage of some of the most memorable moments from his tenure, as well as a Twitter endorsement from his former boss, Donald Trump, who predicted he’ll do “great” on the celebrity dancing show.

“It’s nice to have the leader of the free world on your side when it comes to getting votes,” Spicer said.

The controversial former White House staffer was all smiles as he poked fun at his former stuffy self during the over-the-top dance.

While he seemed to have a positive attitude, considering he’s not exactly a fan favorite – even host Tom Bergeron issued a statement denouncing his casting, as previously shared by The Inquisitr— the judges were not kind.

After being told he looked like he was being attacked by a swarm of wasps, a trio of fours marked the board and Spicer landed just above bottom-dweller Lamar Odom, who scored a lowly 11 points.

Spicer’s dance was mocked by panelists on CNN panel as Republican Scott Jennings defended him, per Raw Story. The panel broke into hysterics as they watched footage of Spicer dancing in his bright-green ruffled shirt.

“No way. What the…?” Angela Rye asked Jennings. “He looks like a fluorescent green helium balloon. What is that?”

Others, including comedians Samantha Bee and Elayne Boosler, couldn’t help but get some digs in on social media, as you can see below.

We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer was very disappointed tonight. He thought he was going to be on "Dancing With the Tsars". #DWTS — Elayne Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) September 17, 2019

While Spicer was made fun of, he also received support from fans on Instagram. Several followers took to the comments section of a photo of Spicer on the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page to commend him for doing something of his comfort zone.

“After the remarks made because of who he was, I’m glad to see him having fun. I’m sure it wasn’t easy,” one fan wrote.

Spicer has admitted he never saw himself on Dancing With the Stars.

“This wasn’t part of the plan,” Spicer told The New Yorker. “Frankly, I’m just making money, trying to enjoy life.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.