Kourtney Kardashian Questions Sister Kylie Jenner’s Mega-Wealth On ‘The Real’

Kourtney Kardashian questioned little sister Kylie Jenner’s mega-wealth on the latest episode of The Real, as she sat alongside hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, and Adrienne Bailon Houghton, the former girlfriend of her younger brother Robert Kardashian Jr.

The show kicked off its season premiere with some truthful admission from the oldest Kardashian sister regarding her clan whose members include Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Robert, Kendall, and Kylie. The family, who has achieved a level of wealth and fame that is beyond measure for reality show stars, continues to grow their brand through outside business ventures which include lifestyle brands, shapewear, product endorsements, clothing, and makeup.

But it is the youngest Kardashian sister, Kylie, who has made the most money of all. Forbes named her the world’s youngest billionaire in the magazine’s 2019 ranking of business owners through her Kylie Cosmetics line, clothing partnerships, and product endorsements. It was that level of wealth that Kourtney spoke about to the show’s hosts.

“Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'” Kourtney told The Real co-hosts as reported by People Magazine regarding her younger’s sister’s wealth, which continues to grow.

“And that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that,” Kourtney explained.

Although she is thrilled for her sister’s status and the wealth she has generated for herself and the future of her daughter Stormi, Kourtney has personally made a conscious effort to take a step back at times from the family machine and focus on her family of three which includes children Mason, Reign and Penelope.

The reality star also answered the question of if her children wanted to pursue careers in the entertainment business, would she support them?

“If they want to do it,” Kourtney said of the possibility her children would take over the spotlight. “I definitely would never push them to do it and it’s not something that I’m hoping they’re going to do. Whatever makes them happy I think.”

Kourtney shares parenting duties of her three children with ex-lover of 10 years Scott Disick. While the two once had a contentious relationship due to Scott’s hard-partying ways in his youth as he dealt with being thrust into the spotlight as an extended member of the clan and the death of both of his parents just one year apart; the couple have settled into a happy friendship and co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children. Scott is currently dating Sofia Richie, the daughter of Grammy-award winning singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

