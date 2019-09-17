Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Sparkly Minidress In Sizzling New Photo

Carrie's killer legs were on full display as she hit the stage in Denver.

Carrie Underwood is putting her world-famous legs on full display in a stunning new photo of her slaying the stage on the latest stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.” In a batch of new photos the stunning country singer recently shared to her Instagram account, she could be seen showing off her toned body as she performed for thousands of fans in Denver, Colorado, on September 16.

The first in the set of three photos had Carrie killing it on stage at the Pepsi Center as she sported a glamorous sequined minidress that perfectly showcased all the hard work that’s gone into getting her lean legs looking so toned.

The mom of two (Underwood is mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and almost 8-month-old Jacob with husband Mike Fisher) showed off her sassy side in the sparkly gold ensemble, which featured full sleeves and a long train at the back. The fun minidress also cinched in at the waist to show off the “Southbound” singer’s slim waist.

Carrie teamed the look with a pair of heeled brown ankle boots as she rocked out with her guitar player Matt Reviere in front of the thousands-strong crowd.

Another photo in the triple upload showed the star sitting on a couch with a vintage mic in her hand as she performed the sultry “Drinking Alone” from her most recent album, Cry Pretty. She rocked another sparkly ensemble boasting a shimmery gold jacket with a pair of sheer pants.

A third snap – which was taken from much further away – showed the packed house as Underwood showcased her world-class vocals while playing the piano for a quieter moment in the set.

Naturally, the comments section was flooded with praise for the singer as she did what she does best in Colorado.

“Beautiful, humble, talented and a great role model for all women! You’ve got it all! Thanks for a great show as always,” one fan wrote.

Another told her in the comments section of her upload from Denver, “You are amazing and an inspiration. Was a great night.”

“You awesome girl! You’re voice is amazing! So fun to watch you!” a third added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood’s been sharing several snaps from the huge production on social media ever since she returned to the stage after a summer hiatus earlier this month.

One recent upload had the gorgeous and talented star putting her legs on display in a pair of short shorts and thigh-high boots as she hit the stage in Los Angeles.

The “Cry Pretty Tour 360” will have the mom of two on the road from now until October 31, playing shows across the U.S. and Canada. The huge production sees Carrie perform for fans in the round and first kicked off back in May.

She’s joined by country trio Runaway June and country duo Maddie & Tae as support acts on the tour, and previously admitted that it was important for her to show her support for her fellow women.

“I feel like it’s been a really great time for women to kind of come together and be like, ‘Let’s support each other. We’re all in this together. Let’s be all in this together,'” Underwood said, per KansasCity.com.