Nicole Scherzinger Signs Multi-Million Deal To Reunite With The Pussycat Dolls

According to The Sun‘s Simon Boyle, The Pussycat Dolls are making a comeback.

The publication is claiming that the lead singer of the group, Nicole Scherzinger, has signed a multi-million deal to reunite with the “I Don’t Need A Man” hitmakers.

“Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready,” a close source told the Newspaper.

“Nicole was made a multi-million-pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.”

Her bandmates, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta are all reported to take part after not performing together for a decade. It is rumored that they will be announcing a tour in the next few months for next year.

However, it has been said that new music might be on the cards too.

“The tour is going to be huge and the group will be playing their greatest hits. But there has been talk of the possibility of them recording new music,” another insider stated.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported Nicole admitting that she would be up for a reunion and that she misses performing with her girls.

“That’s why I’d love to one day go back out so it could be a party,” she said in an Australian interview.

In 2005, the Pussycat Dolls became a global success and become one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide, per PR Newswire and enjoyed six single releases — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

Their final album, Doll Domination, was released in 2008 and was promoted with a world tour.

Throughout their career, they picked up a number of big awards and performed on stages with other household names. They won two Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and toured with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and The Black Eyed Peas.

On Spotify, the group still have a large following, racking up over 6.2 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act despite not releasing a new album in over 10 years. Their most popular song at the moment is their breakout hit “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes.

Since going solo, Nicole has released two studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie.

With a tour allegedly being announced in the next few months, time will tell whether The Pussycat Dolls will make the same impact again.