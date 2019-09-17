Ashanti Shows Off Signature Legs In Tiny Shorts

R&B hitmaker Ashanti is known for her many looks on Instagram and her latest upload doesn’t disappoint.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker shared numerous shots to her account at The Recording Academy in Los Angeles, California. The sassy songstress is walking down the street in a tiny pair of shorts, showing off her signature golden legs, enjoying the sun in a large pair of round sunglasses. She paired the look with a blazer, pink vest top, and heels. Her long dark locks have been straightened and look super fierce on the star.

In one of the photos, she is posing directly outside The Recording Academy by a photo of a Grammy Award, with her hand on her hip.

Within a matter of hours, posts racked up thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Your beauty is seriously out of this world, you’re too damn beautiful. This outfit looks so gorgeous on you,” one user wrote.

“Always eyeing up those thighs,” another shared.

“I’m in love with them legs,” a third mentioned.

“Always had the most perfect legs every next to Tina Tuner,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Pretty in pink with honey-coated legs,” a fifth follower commented.

At the Grammy Awards, Ashanti has been nominated eight times and taken home one trophy. In 2002, she won Best New Artist.

She is no stranger to showing off her assets. The “Foolish” entertainer recently released her own clothing line with Pretty Little Thing and modeled her own range, per The Inquisitr.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

She dropped a new single with Afro B, named after the clothing brand, “Pretty Little Thing,” which sees her in cartoon form on the artwork wearing one of the garments from the line.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last record was released in 2014 and has kept fans waiting since. However, she did reveal to Hollywood Life that she has been working on a new project with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih.

To stay up to date with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 5 million followers.