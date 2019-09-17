Gwen Stefani, 49, Shows No Signs Of Aging In Close-Up Photo

Gwen Stefani, 49, has uploaded a photo to her Instagram which proves that aging is a thing she simply can’t relate to.

The “Early Winter” hitmaker shared a fairly close-up shot of her with her hair down and wavy. The image shows off her strong jawline and flawless skin while sporting some eye-catching blue eyeliner. Stefani is known for her signature red lipstick but opted for a see-through glossy lip in this photo. She is wearing a strapless garment and multiple necklaces which cover her chest. One of the pieces says “Stefani” in gold.

Gwen is looking directly to the camera, serving a soft expression but still looks very powerful. She mentions in her caption that she’s “playing dress-up.”

Within a matter of hours, the photo racked up over 130,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers who were quick to mention how youthful she looks.

“Ok, I’ve been a fan of yours since “Don’t speak”… I gotta ask how are you aging backwards Merlin??” one user questioned.

“Almost 50 and looking like that?! You are goals!” another shared.

“I saw you up close in person. You really are that gorgeous & seem so genuine,” a third mentioned.

“Did it hurt when you fell from a vending machine? cause you a SNACK!” a fourth fan wrote.

“This look is everything!” a fifth follower commented.

“You’re just so perfect!!! Your skin my goodness,” another declared.

“Ugh… you don’t age at all!” more fans insisted.

On September 23, Stefani will return to The Voice for its seventeenth season alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton. It is scheduled to air on NBC.

Gwen, who is also known for being a fashion icon, brought back her Harajuku Mini range to Target for their 20th anniversary. The children’s line consists of limited edition items inspired by Japanese culture.

Loading...

Since last year, she has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater. The show has been running since last year and will continue in October. The set list consists of her own solo hits, her No Doubt anthems, as well as a few familiar cover songs, per Setlist.fm.

Rihanna, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, revealed that Gwen is someone she would love to collaborate with on new music, per The Inquisitr.

“Lizzo is on the top of my list. Gwen Stefani. I LOVE Cardi B and of course, a ton of guys,” the “Shut Up And Drive” songstress revealed.

To stay up to date with Gwen, follow her Instagram account.