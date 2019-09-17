‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, September 16: Ridge Wakes Up To Shauna, While Eric Holds Hope Accountable To Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, September 16 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who woke up in a strange bed. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) entered the room with some aspirin for his hangover. As she went to get his aspirin, Ridge checked to see if he still had his clothes on beneath the covers. Ridge remarked that she seemed to be in a very cheerful mood, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge peppered Shauna with questions and she answered them diligently. She told the dressmaker that she and Danny (Keith Carlos) had brought him to the room above the bar after he drank too much Irish whiskey the previous evening. Ridge said that the last thing that he remembered was that he had drinks with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Shauna filled in the blanks for Ridge and told him that they both had visited the bar after being sent to the doghouse by Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She said that she had stayed in the room and shared the bed with him after he asked her not to leave him. Shauna also assured Ridge that nothing had happened between them. Shauna bragged, “Trust me if there had, you’d remember.” Ridge thanked her for taking care of him and they agreed that they would not tell Brooke the truth.

Hungover and slightly confused, Ridge is stunned to wake up to Shauna today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/k1xfZZNO2u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 16, 2019

At the Logan estate, Brooke rushed to the door. She was disappointed to see that it was Eric Forrester (John McCook). She then explained that Ridge did not come home after they had an argument the previous evening. Eric told her that he was sure that his son was alright.

Brooke told him that she had been upset about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She did not want him to come back to her house after everything that he had done. She also didn’t buy Thomas blaming his father for how he had turned out. Eric agreed with this sentiment since Thomas had spent far more time with Ridge as a child than Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had. Steffy had become a strong woman.

However, Eric also set the record straight with Brooke. He pointed out that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) also contributed toward the problem. For the first time, someone held Hope accountable for the decisions she made. She was the one who ended her marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), forgetting that he was also hurting. And she was also the one who insisted on getting married to Thomas. Eric also told Brooke that she cannot expect that Ridge would give up on his son. He was also upset to hear that Brooke wanted to keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from Thomas. Eric left before he said something that he would regret.

The episode that aired on September 16, was one of the few times that The Bold and the Beautiful only showed four key characters. The resulting episode delivered a richer, more in-depth look at what the characters really felt.

The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will continue to keep secrets from his wife.