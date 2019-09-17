Australian Model Madi Edwards Pops Out Of White Cropped Top Leading To Instagram Meltdown

Australian model Madi Edwards enjoyed a hard day’s work at a photoshoot for Mura Boutique. The model thrilled her Instagram followers when she shared some shots from her modeling session, The Inquisitr previously reported. The beautiful shots kept coming, too, and Edwards’ latest post received more than 4,000 likes and dozens of comments.

In the gorgeous shot, Edwards posed outside amidst trees with a white background hung between them. She sat with her legs apart resting on her knees. The model wore a white peplum cropped tank top which revealed her ample cleavage spilling out of the tank. Matching high waisted shorts with a ruffle hem completed the sexy summer outfit. Most of her hair hid under a wide-brimmed straw hat, but two blonde tendrils framed her face. Several necklaces and a choker along with small hope earrings completed the look she wore for the shoot. The lightweight outfit was one of many she modeled for the brand during her eventful day working.

Fans appreciated the look and left appreciative comments for the model who mentioned she felt Euro vibes from her outfit in the picture. Many people felt the whole look turned out perfectly.

“One word – perfect!!!” exclaimed Phiaka.

“Love everything about this shot!” another follower enthused.

“Scrolling by I thought this was Marilyn Monroe. Wow perfect,” admitted one fan.

“Literally perfect,” a follower agreed.

“Punch me in the throat,” wrote a friend, and Edwards replied with laughter.

In her Instagram story, Edwards revealed that she woke up sick after her most recent flight. In the video, the mostly bare-faced model wore a pink hoodie, and she had a raspy voice. She piled her hair atop her head in a messy bun. In a later clip, she created a hashtag that read pray for mads as she hoped to have a quick recovery before she embarked on her upcoming journey to Hamilton Island with her Bali Body team. Edwards declared the group is her favorite. It appeared as if her hashtag worked because later it looked like Edwards had a recovery, and she posted a gif of herself wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black leather jacket. In the Sydney airport, the model continued reading The Alchemist while she enjoyed a hot beverage while she waited for her flight.

At one point in her story, the model tagged her brother, Luke Edwards, in a meme about brothers choke slamming their siblings onto the couch. She let her brother know that the meme accurately described him.