‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 15 Preview: The Group Loses Their Supplies As Virginia Offers To Help

Virginia offers to assist the main group in 'Fear the Walking Dead' as Grace's health continues to deteriorate.

As Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead heads towards its conclusion, the main group continues to search for a new home after losing all of their supplies.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Today and Tomorrow”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead looked into a couple of storylines. Althea (Maggie Grace) and Morgan (Lennie James) had a run-in with Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) new group after trying to help a newcomer. In addition, Grace (Karen David) and Daniel (Ruben Blades) went out on a supply run which ended in a sing-along — and a sickness. Episode 15 looks set to continue with these storylines, according to the synopsis released by Carter Matt.

The synopsis for Episode 15 (titled “Channel 5”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 is below.

“When Virginia makes a statement, Al responds in kind; facing dire circumstances, June leads the search for a new place to call home; with Grace’s condition worsening, Morgan makes a tough call.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Grace’s health deteriorated quite dramatically in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. It looks like her illness, which is likely radiation poisoning, will continue to worsen in Episode 15. As a result of this, Morgan, who has been ignoring his true feelings for Grace, will have a tough episode ahead of him.

In addition to this, June (Jenna Elfman) will continue to search for a permanent residence for the main group as numbers continue to grow. However, it is the statement regarding Virginia and Althea that is really intriguing fans. Already, viewers know that Virginia’s group, known as the Settlers or the Pioneers, claim to be trying to help people, all the while killing those who get in their way. The synopsis now suggests that Virginia and Althea will have another run-in during the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

However, as the latest teaser for Episode 15 shows, the possibility is there that Virginia has actually taken all of the main group’s supplies, as she is seen later in the clip offering assistance. So, if she really has taken all of the supplies, it has been a stealth acquisition in order to offer help and still seem like the “good guy.” Of course, viewers will just have to tune into Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 to find out how all of this unfolds.

You can view the clip for Episode 15 of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on September 23 at 9 p.m.