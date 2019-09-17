‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brandon Barash Out As Stefan DiMera

Days of Our Lives viewers were shocked this week when it was confirmed that Brandon Barash, who plays Stefan O. DiMera, would be leaving the show. Soap Dirt reports that the actor will soon be leaving Salem, and fans aren’t happy about it.

The outlet reports that the exit will happen sooner rather than later and that fans will only get to enjoy Stefan and his newfound relationship with wife Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) for a few more weeks before the character exits Salem.

In fact, Stefan’s exit could coincide with that of his mother, Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser), who only recently returned to shock her son with the news that she was still alive.

Stefan is said to be leaving the show in October. However, The Inquisitr previously reported that a huge time jump, which has never before been seen in daytime drama, will be happening soon, and Stefan’s exit could be apart of that storyline.

Of course, fans can’t help but speculate about why Stefan will be leaving Salem and if he’ll die. Someone will have to die if Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is going to be given a brand new heart in order to live, and Stefan’s demise could be Julie’s lifeline.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi refuses to believe Stefan committed murder.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/ZmYVn4tbrX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 10, 2019

Another big question about Stefan’s exit is whether or not he’ll leave his wife Gabi pregnant, eventually to raise their child alone. Gabi is already the mother of one daughter, Arianna, and although she’d been a single mother for a long time she had major help in raising her little girl from the biological father, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

While there is some confusion about why the soap would want to get rid of one of its most popular characters, but there are rumors circulating that Stefan could be back in the form of a twin brother, or another beyond-the-grave miracle that will be designed to raise the drama for fans and the fictional people of Salem.

Even if Brandon Barash doesn’t return as Stefan, there is always the possibility of recasting the role in the future to bring the character back. Many fans will remember that Barash himself was a recast after Tyler Christopher abruptly left the role, leaving fans disappointed by his absence.

Fans can see how Stefan DiMera goes out by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for details.