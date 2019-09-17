‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Grace Gets Sick And Fans Are Scared Her Time Is Up

Grace, having been exposed to high levels of radiation in 'Fear the Walking Dead' may be suffering the effects of radiation poisoning.

A large proportion of Episode 14 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead dealt with Althea (Maggie Grace) and Morgan’s (Lennie James) storyline. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they were helping out a man named Tom (Joe Massingill), who was on the run from Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group.

In addition to Al and Morgan’s storyline, the episode also checked in on Grace (Karen David) and Daniel (Ruben Blades), who were out on a supply run. During the episode, Grace and Daniel got to know each other a little better — even breaking into song towards the end of the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead. However, things turned sour after that and when Morgan radioed to find out how Maggie and Daniel were doing, it is discovered that Maggie was now very ill.

“What I was worried about, I think it’s happening,” Grace tells Morgan over the radio.

As TV Line points out, Morgan had just reached a point in this episode where he may have just “turned a corner” regarding his feelings towards Grace, so the news is devastating for him. Previously in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, when Morgan and Grace had been out alone, the prospect of a relationship was touched upon. However, Morgan, still having conflicted feelings as a result of his own personal losses, chose to push Grace away.

As for what Grace was referring to regarding her illness, it’s is in relation to her radioactive contamination due to her time being around a nuclear power plant. Prior to the outbreak, Grace had worked there but continued to maintain the plant after the zombie apocalypse occurred in order to maintain safety by rounding up radioactive walkers.

Since then, Grace has been fearful that she will succumb to radiation poisoning.

If Grace really is suffering from radiation poisoning, fans are now wondering if Morgan will be able to get to her in time in order to admit his true feelings for her. In addition, if Grace dies as a result of her sickness, there is also the possibility that Morgan will spiral downwards once more.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out more about what happens next.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” on September 23.