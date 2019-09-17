Amra Olević Reyes Shows Off Voluptuous Cleavage And Curves In Skin-tight All-White Mini-Dress

Amra Olević Reyes, a brunette bombshell with close to 6 million fans on Instagram, likely turned lots of heads when she posed for her latest Instagram photo. In the shot, the social media personality is wearing a skin-tight, all-white corset styled mini dress with exaggerated sleeves as she stands in a busy streetscape that looks like it’s in New York City. She paired the dress with a matching white purse and strappy silver heels.

According to her caption, the dress is from a company called House Of CB, a label that’s known for dressing celebrities like Lala Anthony, Khloe Kardashian and more. Amra didn’t share the name of the design but a look at their website reveals that it’s called the “Liberte” and that it retails for $195. The dress is made from stretch cotton and features “button and rouleau ” embellishments on the bodice, something you might miss when looking at Amrah’s Instagram photo. Also, the technical term for those exaggerated sleeves is “mutton sleeves.”

In the comments, fans raved over the dress.

“I loveeee your style so much,” one fan wrote.

“So gorgeous” another wrote.

“Angel vibes” a third fan chimed in.

A fourth fan had a slight criticism of the photo but Amra took it in stride.

“Can’t tell if your eyes are opened or close lmaooo,” they said, “But gorgeous.” Amra informed her that the sun was in her eyes at the time which explains why she’s squinting.

“I was trying to keep it together,” she said.

This is hardly the first time that Amra has shown off her curves on Instagram. In a post from earlier this month, she donned a skintight latex jumpsuit to lipsync to Nicki Minaj’s verse on the “Welcome To The Party” remix. In the caption, she revealed that she’s a huge fan of Nicki Minaj and felt saddened by the rapper’s retirement announcement.

“When @nickiminaj announces she’s retiring, this is my only way of mourning the news,” she wrote in the caption.

The video currently has over 800,000 views and over 5,000 comments.

The video was the first in a series of posts with a pink theme, a color that Nicki Minaj has deemed her signature.

Amra quoted one of Nicki’s lyrics in a second tribute to her.

As The Inquisitr previous reported, the model has expressed support for the rapper before when she made a comment about wanting to buy all of Minaj’s upcoming fashion collection with Italian luxury fashion house, Fendi.

“I need the whole collection,” she wrote.