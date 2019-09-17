Britney Spears Flaunts Sexy Body In Workout Video, Fans Mock Her Appearance

Fans criticized Britney's appearance.

On Monday, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram to show her fans how she maintains her killer body. In the video, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer explained that with winter coming up she needs to be able to fit in her skinny jeans. She went on to say that for her workout, she would be going on the treadmill for 20 minutes and then doing ab exercises to help tone her already super flat stomach.

In the video, the 37-year-old flaunted her incredible abs and long, lean legs in a tied-up T-shirt and a pair of tiny plaid shorts. She paired the sporty look with white tennis shoes and a delicate cross necklace. Britney pulled her long brunette hair back in a high ponytail and wore heavy black eyeliner.

In the video, Britney breaks a serious sweat by doing cardio on the treadmill. She also kept to her word and focused on toning her abs by doing crunches on an exercise machine. Britney didn’t stop there. She sculpted her arms using a medicine ball, dumbbells, and a kettle weight.

Some of her fans complimented the Crossroad actress in the comments section. Others, however, seemed to be fixated on her dark makeup and were unhappy with her appearance.

“Serious question… Do you ever wash your face???” asked a critic.

“Girlllllll yaaaasssss I love me some B. Spears but I cannot with this smudgy smudge face!! Even for a workout. Astringents are our friends,” replied another.

“I wonder if that stuff is tattooed in,” said a different person.

“Your body’s on point now find out how to apply eye makeup,” requested a fan.

“This makeup girl…” wrote a commenter, adding a crying emoji.

“That black makeup has to go. You need a softer look,” asserted a follower.

“Someone pass the makeup remover wipes,” chimed in a seventh Instagram user.

A handful of followers also voiced their concern about Britney’s mental well-being.

“She’s going off the rails,” stated a follower.

“Seriously worried,” expressed another.

Loading...

“Is it just me or does she seem like she is on someeeeee kinda drug lol,” surmised a different follower.

Despite the criticism, the post has been viewed more than 450,000 times.

This isn’t the first time Britney’s appearance has been scrutinized by her fan base. As reported by The Inquisitr, the pop star’s fans did not like her recent dye job. When Britney revealed her darker tresses on Instagram, she faced major backlash from her followers. Many believed that her hair was poorly done and questioned if she was mentally unwell.

To see more of Britney, be sure to follow her Instagram account.