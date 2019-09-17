Jamie Lyn Rinaldi Triggers Instagram Frenzy With Major Underboob Spillage

Jamie Lyn Rinaldi likely triggered a wave of gasps with a photo she uploaded to Instagram on Monday. In the shot, the bombshell is rocking what looks like a football-inspired crop top that’s so small that it shows off a generous expanse of the model’s underboob. Besides the underboob, viewers also get a good look at the tattoos located on her torso and hip. The model paired the top with a matching pair of lacy sheer undies.

Her fans clearly loved the display and made sure to tell her so in the comments.

“I love everyday u post a pic,” one fan wrote. The model noticed that comment and replied with a string of heart emojis, likely making that follower’s day.

Another commenter had a question for Jamie but it was about their own body.

“How come my underboob never looks this good?” they asked.

Unfortunately for them, Jamie didn’t reply with any underboob tips. The commenter appears to be male so that likely explains why his underboob doesn’t compare to hers.

A third fan attempted to get her attention with a pickup line.

“Do you smoke pot?… Because weed be cute together!” they wrote.

Jamie Lyn didn’t respond to that comment either.

Jamie Lyn is no stranger to showing skin on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently posted a topless photo where she’s wearing nothing but a pair of very skimpy pink bikini bottoms. The photo has racked up close to 30,000 likes and received close to 500 comments from her adoring fanbase. Those comments are filled with lots of expressions of infatuation and admiration as her followers seem to be tripping over themselves to compliment her.

Loading...

In the caption of her post in which she shows lots of underboob, Jamie Lyn encourages her fanbase to go follow a page called College Babes. Despite the name, it doesn’t look like the page has much to do with institutions of higher learning. Instead, it appears to be a company that host events that feature lots of Instagram models, Jamie Lyn included.

As of writing, she’s featured in their most recent Instagram post which promotes an upcoming event in New York City on October 5.

Since some of her fans can be a bit overly “enthusiastic” with their praise in the comments, it’s unclear whether she’d truly look forward to meeting them in person. The post also doesn’t indicate how much interaction fans will have with the Instagram bombshells who attend.