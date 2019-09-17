‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Althea Searches For Isabelle, Risking Hers And Morgan’s Lives

Althea and Morgan sneak into the home base of the Settlers in order to locate Janis but Althea has an ulterior motive.

Episode 14 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 closely followed Althea (Maggie Grace) and Morgan’s (Lennie James) story. Out on a box drop run, they encounter a man who has stolen one of their gas cans. As they talk to the man, it becomes apparent he is on the run and the newly formed group ends up having to hide once Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) group turns up on horseback.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, while Althea’s group avoids detection, the newcomer, Tom (Joe Massingill), informs them that his sister, Janis, is still a member of Virginia’s group. During Tom’s description, Althea gets the impression that this group is the same one which Isabelle (Syndey Lemmon) is a member of and agrees to help Tom out as a result.

Virginia’s group has quickly been dubbed the Pioneers or the Settlers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. While this group appears to have an altruistic outlook, they have already been placed as the replacement antagonists after Virginia had Logan (Matt Frewer) killed in last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead. This all makes their mission a dangerous one.

Althea and Morgan then approach Virginia’s home base and decide to sneak in after dark. During their time inside the walls of the Paradise Ridge condo complex, Althea is determined to track down Isabelle. Yet, she is hesitant to tell Morgan why she is so interested in helping Tom out. Eventually, she does reveal her secret as the pair continue to look for Grace.

Morgan discovers one of the infected inside Janis’ apartment and speculates that the woman killed one of the Settlers and escaped. However, this walker then goes on to track down Althea and they both fall into a pool. Morgan jumps in to help out but they have already been discovered by the Settlers.

Virginia says that Janis has escaped and offers assistance to Althea and Morgan. It becomes apparent during this time that Isabelle is likely not involved with this group as Virginia notes that they have only just started receiving fuel, implying they would have had none for helicopters such as Isabelle’s group use.

While this group may be considered the new villains in Fear the Walking Dead, they still continue to act as though they genuinely want to help people and even allow Althea and Morgan to leave.

While Althea may not have located Isabelle, at least Tom now knows that his sister has escaped and already fans are speculating that Janis is the woman rescued by Wes (Colby Hollman) previously in Fear the Walking Dead. However, viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” on September 23.