‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Wows With Bombshell Hair & Barbie-Blue Eyes In Pic Driving Instagram Wild

Mackenzie McKee might be going through hard times, but her beauty will never fade. The Teen Mom OG star has a busy life with three kids, a husband who is raising eyebrows, plus a fitness business to run. Of course, the 24-year-old is also facing the biggest challenge ever by virtue of mom Angie Douthit’s cancer battle. She has been given six months to live, per The Inquisitr, with her stage 4 diagnosis not looking great.

Mackenzie is a level-headed girl, though. The star is also a total beauty. Mackenzie recently took to Instagram with a simple photo that didn’t seem out to flaunt much. The blonde appeared in a side-by-side finish, with the photo seeing her in selfie mode as she sat in her vehicle. Mackenzie was dazzling in a blue vest top that matched her Barbie-blue eyes and something about the glittering smile and bombshell blonde locks here likely had fans feeling that Mackenzie resembled the iconic doll. The left-hand-side photo showed a small smile from Mackenzie, although a quick glance to the right showed the grin at its best. Mackenzie’s face was looking fresh with what appeared to be minimal makeup, with her stunning hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders.

A powerful and inspiring caption from Mackenzie reminded fans that faith is a giant part of her life, with the words suggesting that Mackenzie has also suffered.

The photo seems to have driven fans wild. It racked up more than 15,000 likes, with over 120 comments left. Fans told Mackenzie how beautiful she looked, although many a comment regarding mom Angie was left. fFns appeared to be praying for Angie overall, although their words extended love to Mackenzie who has been suffering by virtue of watching her mother’s condition worsen.

If anything sums Mackenzie up, it’s being a tough nut. The star has had relationship problems with husband Josh, plus a career that hasn’t technically gone her way. Mackenzie did admit to feeling that she hadn’t fully had her chance to share her story by only appearing briefly on Teen Mom 3 after 16 and Pregnant. That said, this star has faith that hard work pays off. A recent Instagram update with youngest son Broncs more than showed that via its caption.

