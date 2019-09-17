Chanel West Coast Shuts Instagram Down In Tiny Black Tank & Dark Blue Hair

Pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast, who many fans know from her role on MTV’s Ridiculousness, recently shared an Instagram update that showed her rocking an entirely different shade on her head. The bombshell shared a series of shots recently of a party she threw on a boat, as The Inquisitr reported, where she rocked a floral romper and appeared to be having a blast with her friends. At that time, her brunette hair was shoulder-length and curly, and looked natural in the shot.

In one of her recent updates, the style chameleon debuted a new hairstyle that was a total change of pace for her. Chanel has had several hair colors over the years, from blonde to brunette to baby pink. She decided to mix things up by going for a deep sapphire blue shade, which she styled in a sleek look. She kept the color palette of her outfit simple to allow her hair to truly shine.

Chanel rocked a cropped tight black tank with the cheeky phrase “your loss, baby” across the chest. The scoop neckline revealed a hint of cleavage, and Chanel added a bit of edge to the look by layering on a handful of silver chain necklaces. She paired the tank with some white pants that had a looser fitting leg and strappy black sandals. The black-and-white palette of her ensemble meant that her hair color truly stood out, although she did opt to pose in front of a bright patterned wall as well.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of her new look, and the post received over 60,000 likes within just seven hours. The beauty asked her fans in the caption to share what their favorite Chanel hair color over the years has been, and many of them delivered.

“The pink,” one fan commented with a series of bow emoji.

“This look is everything,” another fan added.

“Blonde!!! I love you blonde,” quipped a third commenter.

“That dark blue is on point,” said a fourth follower.

As her fans proved in the comments section, the rapper and television personality has switched up her hair a lot over the years. She seems to enjoy playing around with everything from the texture, going from straight one day to curly the next and also changing the length and the color. She’s certainly bold when it comes to her style choices, and she isn’t afraid to mix it up and change her look entirely.

Though many of her fans professed their love of her brunette, blonde, or pink locks, quite a few praised her new dark blue hair in the comments section and told Chanel how much they loved the new look.