Donald Trump Calls For Resignation Of ‘Everybody At The New York Times’ Involved In Kavanaugh Report

A new allegation of sexual assault was covered in the excerpt of the upcoming book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, which was written by New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. But not long after, The Inquisitr reported that the excerpt excluded a crucial piece of information from the book: the alleged victim did not recall the incident and refused to speak with the authors about it.

Donald Trump is now calling for repercussions. The President took to Twitter Monday evening to call for the resignation of everyone at The Times involved with the story, and — for good measure — those involved in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United State elections.

“I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story, and while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony! They’ve taken the Old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation…”

“She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management,” the thread continued. “The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times!”

The revelation that The Times failed to include crucial information from their excerpt was revealed by attorney Carrie Severino, who authored the book Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court along with Mollie Hemingway. The finding continues to fuel the Republican belief that the allegations against Kavanaugh are part of a political smear to destroy his reputation and lead to his impeachment, which would stifle alleged efforts to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that solidified abortion as a constitutional right.

One can argue that the failure to remember, given her intoxication, is not dispositive. One can't argue, however, that that fact didn't need to be in the Kavanaugh story from the outset.

Democrats continue to suggest that the FBI investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh was restricted to ensure his nomination to the Supreme Court — a theory that a recent Washington Post report appears to support. Within the report, it is revealed that Senator Christopher A. Coons wrote FBI Director Christopher A. Wray on October 2, 2018, to suggest that the FBI follow-up with Max Stier, who is the witness that claims to have observed the newly surfaced alleged sexual assault.

Coons also told Wray that “several individuals” had information pertaining to the allegations against Kavanaugh. However, they reportedly had “difficulty reaching anyone who will collect their information.”

But according to a spokesperson Charles E. Grassley, who was Chairman of the Judiciary Committee at the time and reportedly received the latter, the senator’s staff was not aware of the information Stier had and had “no reason to believe any separate allegation existed.”