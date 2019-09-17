Kim Kardashian Falls Out Of Pea-Green Bikini That’s Way Too Small For Her

Kim Kardashian may have donned a chic pantsuit for her visit to the White House earlier this year, per The Inquisitr, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will never abandon her love of bikinis. Kim has some of the fiercest curves in Hollywood, although fans of the KKW Beauty founder will know that her curvaceous frame is backed by some pretty impressive muscle these days. That’s a perfect reason to put that body on show.

As the Daily Mail reports today, Kim’s appearance on last night’s airing of the family’s hit E! show saw her rocking some swimwear. Social media had already shown sister Kourtney bronzing herself poolside as Khloe tried to shoot the Poosh CEO for her Instagram, but this headline was all about Kim. The newspaper grabbed screenshots from the episode, with fans able to see Kim’s two-piece in plenty of detail.

Admittedly, the pea-green bikini was one that might have benefited from a slightly larger size, with the amount of chest on show proving to be a little risky. Nonetheless, Kim was owning her pool attire, with footage showing her ample cleavage looking bronzed and glowing in a scene that saw the reality star outdoors with a towel around her waist.

Kim was also seen poolside and enjoying quality time with son Saint. In short, it seemed to be the perfect relaxation moment.

Kim’s curvaceous body may still be her trademark, but this star increasingly makes headlines for being a fitness fiend. She regularly shares her grueling morning workouts on her social media accounts, with the star seen up at the crack of dawn for her gym sessions.

As People reported in May 2018, Kim dished to E! News about just how hard she trains.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ she says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” she told the media outlet.

Loading...

Kim does, of course, also seem to have a lifestyle that sees her permanently on-the-go. The star’s reality career is accompanied by her makeup mogul status, motherhood, plus her recent plans to study law. There’s always time for a little bikini lounging, though.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.