Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton React To Taylor Swift Joining ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton agree that Taylor Swift brings a lot to the table as Season 17's mega mentor.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are looking forward to Taylor Swift’s return to The Voice for its 17th season. Just like Gwen and Blake, Taylor is a little bit country and a little bit pop, so she’s the perfect singer to provide some extra guidance for all of this season’s Voice competitors.

During an interview with People, Gwen and Blake both gave Taylor Swift their seal of approval. This shouldn’t be too surprising since Taylor has already had a chance to prove herself as an advisor; the “You Need to Calm Down” singer previously took on the role during Season 7 of The Voice. That was the first of the four seasons that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would compete against each other on the NBC reality series, but the couple wasn’t dating at the time; Gwen was still married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, and Blake and now ex-wife Miranda Lambert were still country music’s biggest power couple.

However, Taylor Swift isn’t joining The Voice to use Gwen and Blake’s epic romance for song inspiration; she’s there to help talented singers prepare for the show’s tense Knockout Rounds. Blake broke the news of her return on his Instagram page in the form of a short video. Gwen Stefani doesn’t appear it it, but fellow coach John Legend is there to keep Blake company and stroke his ego. In the clip, the two are chatting about who the mega mentor for Season 17 will be when Taylor Swift walks out of her trailer.

“Hey Tay,” Blake says as she sashays past the male coaches’ couch, making a short stop to greet them.

Blake praised Taylor for doing an excellent job as a mentor during her first appearance on The Voice, saying that she immediately understood her role on the show and ‘instantly knew what to say.”

“This season, she brings even more experience to the table,” Blake said. “It’s no accident that she’s the biggest star in the world. She’s not only talented, but she’s really smart. So it’s fun to work with.”

Gwen Stefani agrees that Taylor Swift is a good fit for The Voice, and the 49-year-old pop pro likes that she has something in common with the younger singer.

“On this show, you’re always looking for these singers that are these super talented [artists] that have really good voices,” Stefani said.

“But I think Taylor’s gift is more her songwriting, and I feel like that’s the same for me so I thought we related to each other a lot.”

Gwen also praised Taylor for being “so relatable in the way she writes.” Unsurprisingly, coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are also excited about Taylor returning to the show, with John commending her for offering great advice to her mentees and Kelly commenting on how Taylor cared so much about the artists that she was working with that she “cried a couple of times.”

Fans of The Voice won’t just have Taylor Swift’s mega mentoring to look forward to. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly Clarkson has teased that they’ll also get to see Gwen Stefani using Blake Shelton’s infatuation with her to steal singers from him. Maybe Blake needs to ask Taylor for advice on how to say no to his gorgeous girlfriend.