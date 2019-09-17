Barbara Evans Opens Up About Jenelle Evans’ Husband, David Eason: ‘He Has Settled Down And Changed’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason seem to be in a better place since regaining custody of their kids. Now, in an interview with Radar Online, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, is speaking out and claims that David has “settled down and changed.”

“It was really a wake-up call for him when Jenelle left him. He did anger management classes and he did counseling. He has settled down and changed.”

Earlier this year, David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, after it nipped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. According to Barbara, Jenelle left her husband for four days following the incident. Barbara explained that after Jenelle left, David was “really worried” and “knew he had to change.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle revealed that she wasn’t considering a divorce from her husband unless he refused to go to counseling with her.

“People should forgive him and stop hating. And move on. Everyone else is moving on,” Barbara continued.

Following the dog incident, the couple’s children were removed from their care. Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody. Just before the Fourth of July, the children were placed back in their care and the case against Jenelle and David was dismissed. Now, Barbara says that the children are “doing well” and that everyone is “happy.”

David appeared on Teen Mom 2, but was fired in 2018. Barbara talked to Radar Online about David’s time on the show.

“It was very hard for him to admit how hard it was for him to be on TV and being filmed. If you never did it before, all of a sudden you’re thrown into this limelight. It can be very awful.”

Jenelle was let go from the show earlier this year following the dog incident. Since MTV is no longer filming with Jenelle, they are no longer filming with Barbara either. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbara spoke out about that as well. She didn’t think it was fair that they were let go from the show and Amber Portwood wasn’t after her latest arrest.

While Jenelle Evans and David Eason may no longer be sharing their lives on Teen Mom 2, they have a lot going on in their lives. Jenelle recently launched her eyebrow kit and held an event for the launch in New York. They appeared at the event and looked happy together.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Tuesday nights on MTV.