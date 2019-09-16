‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Gushes Over Boyfriend Steve Lodge, Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be His Wife

They've been engaged since April.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are going strong nearly five months after their engagement.

As new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County continue to air on Bravo TV, Gunvalson continues to gush over her soon-to-be-husband on Instagram. In one of her latest posts, which was shared on September 13 from Newport Harbor Yachts, she deemed herself as a “lucky girl” and said she “can’t wait” to be Lodge’s wife.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County likely saw, Gunvalson and Lodge confirmed their engagement on Instagram in April by sharing a photo of them posting together with Gunvalson’s stunning 5.5-carat engagement ring on full display. In the caption, Gunvalson told her fans and followers that she, of course, said “Yes” to Lodge’s proposal.

According to a report from The Inquisitr earlier this month, Gunvalson hasn’t yet done any planning when it comes to her upcoming wedding, nor has she chosen a wedding date. Instead, she has been enjoying her time with Lodge and told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that his proposal was a 10 out of 10.

Last week, All About the Real Housewives detailed Gunvalson’s appearance on the late-night show and revealed that Gunvalson had admitted to having discussions about a future engagement leading up to Lodge’s proposal but didn’t expect him to get down on one knee when he did.

This past spring, just after confirming her engagement to Lodge on Instagram, Gunvalson, who has been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show first began in 2006, spoke about Lodge’s proposal during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“He cried and I cried. I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right,” Gunvalson gushed.

Although Lodge picked out his now-fiancee’s ring way back in January, he didn’t officially ask her to be his wife until April, when he popped the question to Gunvalson after a romantic meal at the home they shared in Coto De Caza.

Gunvalson began dating Lodge in 2015 after splitting from her controversial ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers the previous year.

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.