Melania Trump Looks Chic In Ivory Cropped Pantsuit

Once again, Melania Trump brought her fashion A-game to an event at the White House.

As fans know, Melania is most well-known for her keen fashion sense and she regularly stuns in a wide range of outfits. Though some of her clothing choices are the subject of a little bit of scrutiny, she normally earns rave reviews for her choice of ensemble. In the most recent image that was shared on the Flotus’ page, Melania stuns in a new series of photos.

In the caption of the post, Trump explains that she and her husband, Donald Trump, were proud to welcome Mariano Rivera to the White House and award him one of the highest honors — The Medal of Honor. In the first photo in the series, the First Lady is all smiles as she wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled in the front. She also dons a face full of stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

The mother of one looks incredible in an ivory-colored cropped pantsuit that drapes perfectly on her body. Under the stunning ensemble, she wears a pink-colored top and matching pumps and she looks nothing short of amazing. Next to her stands Rivera, who also looks flawless in a blue-colored suit and purple tie. Donald stands all the way to the far end of the shot and he also sports a navy colored suit and red tie.

The other few photos in the series show Trump clad in the same exact outfit, looking beautiful in each and every photo. Since the post went live on her account, it’s garnered Melania plenty of attention with more than 24,000 likes in addition to almost 300 comments. Some followers commented on the shot to let Melania know that she looks incredible while countless others commented on Rivera receiving the medal of honor.

“I love my President and beautiful First Lady. MAGA,” one fan wrote with a series of emoji.

“Wonderful and beautiful,” another commented with a red heart emoji.

“Love my President. So proud of Mariano Rivera. God bless his family,” another raved. “Thank you my First Lady for sharing and all you do for our country.”

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty came under a little bit of scrutiny for her choice of outfit on September 11. In the shot, Melania can be seen rocking a dark coat with a little bit of white trim around the flap that was held closed with a button. Some fans suggested that her jacket looked like a tower with an airplane flying into it but soon after, the White House came to Trump’s defense with White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham dismissing the “ridiculous” outrage.

Fans can keep up with Melania by giving her a follow on Instagram.