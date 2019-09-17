Betting Has Commenced On How Many Will Be Arrested During The Storm Area 51 Event

The Storm Area 51 event has been canceled but that hasn't stopped betting on whether or not people will still show up.

It started out as a gag event on Facebook. The idea was to storm Area 51, which is a secretive U.S. base in Nevada. The hope was that, given enough people, the military would not be able to stop them all at once and some people would get through. The aim of this event? To prove once and for all that aliens really do exist and are being held in Area 51.

Of course, once the Storm Area 51 event organizers, Matty Roberts and Frank DiMaggio, were contacted by the FBI regarding the legitimacy of the event, things took a more serious turn.

“It was actually a little bit spooky, actually, multiple of them,” DiMaggio said, according to Comic Book.

“It actually wasn’t that bad. They were just kind of making sure I wasn’t making pipe bombs in my living room and not actually planning on storming the frickin’ base.”

The organizers then became serious about making sure it was known on the event page that people really shouldn’t storm the area.

Regardless of what the event organizers think, or of how often they tell those still members of the Facebook event, there is still the risk that some people will take the gag event serious and turn up at Area 51 on September 20.

Which is why there are now betting odds on this scenario.

The Storm Area 51 event page has approximately 2.1 million people who claim they will attend and a further 1.5 million people interested in the event. While it seems highly unlikely that 2 million people will turn up at Area 51 on Friday, the potential is that some might.

“Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the over/under on people being arrested at 8.5 with 5 to 1 odds of it actually happening,” Comic Book says.

To put it in perspective, these odds are the same for “illegally accessing Area 51 and Donald Trump tweeting about the military outfit this weekend.”

Bookies also suggest that as many as 10,500 people will turn up at the gates of Area 51 on September 20. Part of this number could be made up of attendees to the AlienStock event that was organized in Las Vegas in lieu of the actual Storm Area 51 event. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this event has since been canceled due to “the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees.”

AlienStock was expected to be held approximately three hours away from Area 51. But the possibility is that those who were planning to attend this event might already be in the area or may not have heard about the cancelation prior to showing up and may plan to raid Area 51 regardless.

As for how accurate the bookies are regarding this event remains to be seen and it is likely an uneasy wait for authorities until September arrives.