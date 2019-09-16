‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Drives Fans Wild Kissing Cole DeBoer On Date Night ‘With This Hunk Of Meat’

Chelsea Houska is driving fans nuts. The Teen Mom 2 star’s marriage to husband Cole DeBoer arguably places her as one of the MTV franchise’s most stable cast members when it comes to relationships – the 28-year-old might have a rocky past with her first baby daddy, but this redhead really does seem to have found true love. Chelsea has updated her Instagram with a stunning shot of herself with Cole, reminding fans that even busy parents can enjoy dates.

Chelsea’s photos were nothing short of stunning. The opening shot showed Chelsea and Cole looking deep into one another’s eyes, with Chelsea smiling as she gazed at her man. Of course, the snap was ticking plenty of boxes on the style front, with Chelsea seen rocking her usual, trendy-yet-offbeat wardrobe. The mother of three had outfitted herself casually in a washed black-and-white t-shirt with an edgy tan leather jacket – the addition of a black hat atop the star’s head seemed to finish the look perfectly. Meanwhile, Cole was looking dapper in jeans with a blue shirt, with his muscly arms and tattoos on show.

A quick swipe to the right showed a more intimate moment – fans were likely losing their minds over this image. Here, the couple had leaned in for a kiss, with both looking happier than ever.

A caption from Chelsea confirmed that they were headed out for a little mom and dad time alone and away from the kids. Chelsea also seemed to think her man is smoking hot.

Beady-eyed fans will have noticed that the outfits donned were the same ones seen in a family photo posted to Chelsea’s account a little earlier. As The Inquisitr reported, Chelsea and Cole were attending an event for the Itzy Ritzy collaboration they have going on. Presumably, the couple being joined by Aubree, Watson, and Layne was a family moment followed by the well-earned date.

Fans went absolutely nuts over the snap.

“You guys are so f*cking cute together!!” one fan wrote.

“I’m so happy for you! After all you’ve been thru you now have a beautiful happy family,” another wrote with hand-clapping and heart emoji.

“My favorite couple” was another comment.

Loading...

“Literally favorite cutest couple!!” seemed to echo the sentiment.

Chelsea and Cole do, indeed, seem rock-solid. Compared to the likes of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon, this couple seems to fly the flag for solidity, although they aren’t alone in terms of steady Teen Mom couples. Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney also tick boxes for all things stable.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram.