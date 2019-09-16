Jenelle Evans’ Mom, Barbara Evans, Slams MTV For Not Firing Amber Portwood: ‘Why Is This Fair?’

Earlier this year, Jenelle Evans was let go from the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 after her husband, David Eason, reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle being let go from the show didn’t just impact her, though, but also her mother, Barbara Evans, who had filmed with the show for nearly a decade. In a new interview with Radar Online, Barbara spoke out about being Jenelle let go from the show while Amber Portwood still has a job.

“Why is this fair? Why were we let go, and she wasn’t?” Barbara said.

“Why should Jenelle and I lose our money, and why is MTV supporting Amber when Jenelle and I have done nothing wrong? We were on [the show] for 10 years too, and they stopped filming with us.”

MTV stopped filming with Jenelle following the dog incident. While the couple had their children removed from their care for a few weeks, they worked hard to regain custody. Jenelle also launched her makeup line last week and appears to be doing well. Despite things seemingly going well for Jenelle, she hasn’t been brought back to Teen Mom 2 for the new season, which is currently airing on MTV. Rather, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline filled Jenelle’s spot on the show.

Amber Portwood was arrested earlier this summer for domestic battery. During the argument, Amber reportedly had a machete, which Barbara commented on as well.

“Amber has machetes, and MTV supports her and isn’t taking her off the show,” Barbara said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out recently and claimed she wasn’t actually fired from Teen Mom 2. Speaking to People, she explained that she is still in an open contract.

“I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know.”

She also said that things have been “hush-hush.”

MTV hasn’t commented on Jenelle’s recent claims, though.

Jenelle was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she gave birth to her oldest son, Jace. However, Jenelle’s mother gained custody of Jace and has had custody of him for several years. Barbara also revealed to Radar Online that she and Jenelle each made the same amount of money for appearing on the show. Reportedly, Jenelle earned $400,000 for a season of the show before she was let go.