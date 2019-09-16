Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Strips Down To Black Bikini For Wild Motorcycle Ride – With Her Dad

Noah Cyrus is a swimwear lover. The 19-year-old sister to SHE IS COMING singer Miley Cyrus has an incredible figure, youth on her side, and a carefree spirit that fans seem to adore. The “July” singer is also known for rocking some pretty skimpy wardrobes on social media, with her latest Instagram activity appearing to be living proof.

Earlier today, Noah took to the platform’s stories for a little swimwear display and a lot of motorcycle action. The singer opened her story with footage of the two-wheeler she was going to ride, although fans were likely reacting as they saw dad Billy Ray Cyrus on the motorcycle. The singer’s father was looking every inch the country icon in a plaid shirt, jeans, and boots, with his trademark long hair worn down under a baseball cap. Noah was seen announcing that it was time to take the vehicle out for a spin – it didn’t take long for Noah to make her way over to it and hop right on.

Noah’s footage then switched to selfie mode, with the brunette seen rocking a little black bikini that fitted her slender frame perfectly. Noah has, of course, made some pretty big headlines for taking to social media in swimwear, with The Inquisitr recently reporting the star enjoying a bit of a pool party with a girlfriend in a fun yellow bikini.

The video also saw Noah rocking shades, with her and dad Billy Ray then zooming away.

Fascination with the Cyrus family seems to have peaked. Miley is currently making headlines for her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, plus her new “Don’t Call Me Angel” track with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray. Mom Tish Cyrus has also been in the news for featuring in Miley’s “Mother’s Daughter” video.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Noah revealed that the musical streak has been with her since her youth.

“It’s like I’ve been in music school my whole life. He inspires me a ton. I send him my records. He and my mom are, like, the first people I send my records to,” she said about dad Billy Ray.

“My parents obviously knew I was going through a tough time in kind of every aspect — not knowing where I was going musically… but also personally, through a relationship, and they were just super supportive and they love every song on the record. My dad is my biggest fan and so is my mom,” she added regarding her 2018-released album.

