Julianne Hough Spreads Her Legs In Sexy Pose & Talks About Being ‘Not Straight’

Julianne Hough has been on an eternal quest for self-improvement, something the dancer pursues on a daily basis. With this in mind, her latest Instagram upload featured the daring star as she sat in the lotus position. This meant she needed to spread her legs as much as possible. After that, she had put her hands behind her back while throwing her head back as far as she could.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro seemed to be in ecstasy as she created the difficult pose, which was apparently done so this hard worker could “accept and embrace” her entire body. The caption for the social media upload explained that Julianne showed herself in this position so that, in part, she could “truly transform” — something she urged others to do.

After sharing her powerful yet sexy pose, Julianne’s 4.9 million Instagram followers appeared to be in awe. Within an hour of uploading, this social media post earned more than 14,000 likes and a growing number of comments, most of them positive.

“Your [sic] an Inspiration,” one follower told Julianne, adding two red hearts to drive the point home.

“Praise and preach on!!!!!! Real and truthful words. In order to accept change, one must learn to accept and embrace him or her self as whole including imperfections,” remarked another fan.

“What a knockout! Such a talented beauty!” commented still another admirer.

“And how do you do that exactly, how do you get to a point where you become your biggest supporter? It’s so easy to encourage others, sometimes more so than yourself,” pondered a fourth follower.

Meanwhile, the America’s Got Talent judge has been busy doing her job on NBC. In fact, the 31-year-old was even invited on stage for the reality show earlier this season to show off her acrobatic skills, according to The Inquisitr. In order to join the act, Julianne was asked to lay on the back of one of the Messoudi Brothers. The accommodating blonde accomplished a sexy pose while she remained as professional as possible.

In addition, Julianne talked about her AGT gig with Extra on September 16.

“This is the greatest thing I ever hoped for. I get to… watch people who are just pouring their hearts out feeling totally self-expressed and then we get to be part of their story of their dreams coming true. It’s heaven.”

She also talked about one aspect of her “transformation.” During that part of the interview, Julianne Hough admitted that she was surprised when she came out as being “not straight” became — as far as she was concerned — the information was not “a big deal.”

“Love is love,” expressed this forthcoming talent who appears to be living every aspect of an authentic life.