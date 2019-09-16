Ben Shapiro Is Skeptical About New Brett Kavanaugh Accusation Because ‘Nobody Has Yet Described’ His Genitalia

As The Inquisitr reported, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is once again being accused of sexual assault. Although the new accusation shines a light on the reported ineffectiveness of the FBI investigation into previous allegations that surfaced during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, it was also subsequently revealed that the alleged victim claims not to remember the incident. She also refused to speak about it with the authors of the book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, that highlights the witness’ claim.

The new allegation has renewed calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment and ignited Republicans that believe it is another politically motivated smear to prevent the future overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which made abortion a constitutional right.

Boing Boing reports that some, such as conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, are looking for peculiarities in the story — one of which Shapiro believes is the fact that “nobody has yet described” Kavanaugh’s genitalia yet.

Shapiro highlights that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, both of whom have been accused of sexual assault, have had descriptions of their genitalia go public. He suggests that the lack of such a description in the case of Kavanaugh is a sign that the new accusation against him — as well as the ones before it — is not true. Shapiro also claims that there are no witnesses that can corroborate the stories.

The controversial 35-year-old’s comments has drawn many kinds of reactions on social media.

“Will someone show Ben Shapiro a photo of Brett Kavanaugh’s dick already so we can move past this?” tweeted actor Brian Tyler Cohen.

Others expressed amazement that the comment from Shapiro was real and not a joke.

Per The Washington Post, a leaked letter that Senator Christopher A. Coons wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray reveals that multiple people came forward with information on Kavanaugh, including Max Stier — the witness of the recent alleged sexual assault accusation.

“I cannot speak to the relevance or veracity of the information that many of these individuals seek to provide, and I have encouraged them to use the FBI tip portal or contact a regional FBI field office,” Coons wrote to Wray.

Despite Coons’ letter, the FBI reportedly failed to follow-up on many of the leads, which fuels speculation that the investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh during his confirmation was restricted to ensure the process moved forward.

Many Democratic presidential candidates have come out in support of Kavanaugh’s impeachment, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro, and Bernie Sanders.