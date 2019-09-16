Hannah Brown Reveals Stinky Problem Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Premiere

Hannah says that training for 'Dancing with the Stars' is making her feel sexy, but it's also responsible for an embarrassing issue.

Hannah Brown is about to shake her stuff on Dancing with the Stars, and it sounds like the Bachelorette star is feeling pretty confident. However, her prep for the premiere of the reality dance competition came with an embarrassing side effect that might have her pro partner holding his nose anytime he gets near her toes.

During a recent interview with ETOnline, Hannah talked about how hard she’s been working ahead of the DWTS Season 28 premiere. She’s in it to win it, but her dedication has “destroyed” her feet. In addition to looking pretty rough, her tired tootsies have started to smell.

“Like, they are disgusting! They stink so bad… and they look really terrible,” Hannah confessed.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old Alabama native’s issues go way beyond foot aesthetics and odor.

“And my back hurts pretty bad, just because I’m not used to holding myself up this way and doing these dips and these legs lifts and stuff,” she continued. “So, my whole body hurts really bad but you know what? It’s all worth it maybe. I hope.”

Even though her feet aren’t in the greatest shape, the former beauty pageant competitor said that dancing is making her feel “sexy and desirable.” However, even if Hannah gets paired with a pro who is single, Dancing with the Stars fans shouldn’t expect to see sparks fly — she’s already shutting down the possibility of a showmance by making it clear that she’s not looking for love right now. According to Hannah, she’ll be ready for a relationship when she feels confident and sexy every day.

“When I really truly feel that way every single day, then it comes the time to really focus on my love life,” she said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah has suffered a great deal of heartbreak since appearing on The Bachelorette. She gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt, but it turned out that the musician was just using her to find fame — he was seriously involved with someone else the entire time he was wooing Hannah on the show. She dumped him and tried to give her romance with runner-up Tyler Cameron another chance, but he’s now being linked to model Gigi Hadid.

Luckily, Hannah Brown isn’t letting her romance woes get her down. She revealed that she feels like she’s finally regaining control of her life as she prepares to make a bid for the Mirrorball Trophy, and it sounds like competing on Dancing with the Stars is giving her the confidence boost that she needs after experiencing a low point in her life. Unfortunately, she traded getting out of that funk for a bad case of foot funk.