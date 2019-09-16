Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Is The Ultimate Sexy Librarian In A Tight Plaid Skirt And Boots

Though Swedish Bombshell Anna Nyström may be used to wearing a short dress or skintight athleisure sets, she certainly knows how to sizzle in anything. The Scandinavian stunner decided to experiment with some fall fashion, and Instagram is going wild over the result.

The blonde beauty originally found fame with her fitness-focused pictures. The images of Anna in skintight yoga pants garnered much attention, especially when many photos featured the stunner doing squats or other impressive maneuvers. Since then, she has earned over 8 million followers on Instagram.

However, Anna has also been branching out into other areas, such as nature photography and DIYs, as recently covered in a previous Inquistitr article. Naturally, the blonde bombshell looks true to form in the DIY photo by wearing only the tightest of tanks.

She similarly wears a tight top in her most recent photo, but in honor of the autumnal weather, it is a cream ribbed mock-neck shirt. As a knit fabric, it clings to every curve, wildly flattering the Swedish stunner.

The ensemble also includes a brown plaid skirt with an oversized belt. The skirt is tight and hits at the waist, emphasizing the model’s fantastic hourglass figure. Completing the sexy librarian look is a pair of suede boots.

The picture quickly earned over 60,000 likes and close to 575 comments within just hours.

“Sooo gorgeous and sooo wonderful,” proclaimed one awestruck fan.

“Foxy Lady,” seconded another, adding the fire emoji.

“Your hips are killer!” complimented a third, with three kiss emoji.

Just as social media loves Anna, it’s also fair to say that the stunner probably loves it back. After all, on her personal website, AnnaNyström.com, the beauty explains that Instagram was able to help her when she was not in a great place in her life.

Anna originally started posting to encourage herself to get to the gym more often. She would upload a picture each day to document her success, and jumpstarted her love of fitness.

She also claimed that she found Instagram to be a wonderful place in which she could express her creative side.

“I have always loved photography, to paint and everything that involves being creative, so It became natural for me to start sharing that on my Instagram page,” she explained.

Anna added a sweet conclusion to her message.