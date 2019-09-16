Eileen Davidson Discusses Potential Return To ‘RHOBH,’ Admits She’s Not Opposed To Coming Back To Bravo TV

Eileen Davidson first joined the show for Season 5.

Eileen Davidson addressed her potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a talk show appearance this morning.

While promoting her new film, Walk to Vegas, which also stars her husband Vincent Van Patten, Davidson was asked if she would ever return to the show.

“Would I do it again? I might pop in now and then. You never say never,” Davidson said, via Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, during an interview with KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, September 16.

Davidson began starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season following the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud. As fans will recall, Gebbia and Giraud both starred on just one season of the series before Davidson and her fellow ex-soap star, Lisa Rinna, were brought to the show as replacements.

Davidson continued to star on the show until the series’ seventh season and also appeared on the show in a cameo role during its eighth season.

“You know, I did enjoy aspects of it. But, it’s high anxiety. The anxiety level is very, very high. No rules — it’s like the wild, wild west of women,” Davidson said of the Bravo TV reality series.

Although Davidson isn’t sold on making a return quite yet, The Inquisitr recently revealed that she’s remained in touch with a number of her co-stars and prior to her 2018 exit from The Young and The Restless, Erika Jayne was seen starring on the long-running drama alongside her.

In July 2017, after starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons, Davidson released a statement, confirming she would be walking away from her full-time role and focusing her attention on her acting career. As she explained at the time, her crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless and Days of Our Lives required too much of her time to allow room for her to be a reality star.

“It’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” she said in her statement to Bustle.

Also in her statement, Davidson said that when it comes to the future, fans shouldn’t be too surprised to see her turn back up on the series from time to time to check up on her former co-stars.

Davidson then thanked her many fans and followers who supported her throughout her Bravo TV journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to premiere next year on Bravo TV.