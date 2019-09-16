‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Drops Jaws As She Busts Out Of White Tube Top

Kara Del Toro is leaving virtually nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram share.

As those who follow Kara on social media know, the model loves to put on a sexy display for fans in a wide range of outfits. The bombshell also regularly shares posts from different locations in which she travels, making for a very aesthetically pleasing feed. In the most recent image that was posted on her highly-followed account, the model is back in Los Angeles.

In the gorgeous new shot that was shared for her army of 1 million followers, Kara sits outside at a quaint little cafe table. She looks absolutely stunning as she looks right into the camera, wearing her long, dyed locks down and slightly messy. Like she normally does, the bombshell dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Even though she is sitting down in the photo, her amazing figure is on full display as she busts out of a white tube top. Over the top, she rocks a NSFW dress from retailer Boo Hoo. The sexy number buttons in the middle and hits just at her thigh, offering fans great views of her toned and tanned legs. The photo has not been live on her account for very long, but it’s already getting the stamp of approval from Del Toro’s fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments.

While most fans took to the photo to gush over Kara’s killer curves, countless others let her know that they love her outfit. A few more had no words for the photo and simply commented with heart, flame, and star emoji instead.

“Great Picture Beautiful Girl,” one fan gushed with a flame emoji.

“U SOOO GORGEOUS,” another wrote with a few pink heart emoji.

Loading...

“So freaking beautiful,” one more raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Del Toro jetted off to the Big Apple where she shared a sexy photo with her legion of fans. In the image, Del Toro had her killer figure on display in a curve-hugging black dress that fit her like a glove. The dress dipped low into the model’s chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. The NSFW ensemble also hit well above her knee, offering glimpses of her toned and tanned legs. She completed the look with a pair of high heels and the photo garnered her a ton of attention with over 16,000 likes and 180-plus comments.