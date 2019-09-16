Abigail Ratchford Sets Instagram On Fire In Sheer Bra And Leggings Combo

Abigail Ratchford, a brunette bombshell who has been called the “Queen Of Curves,” turned the heat up several notches on Instagram recently, posting a photo of herself rocking a lacy black bra and see-through leggings. Beneath the leggings, Abigail’s 9 million followers could clearly see that she was wearing a pair of matching black undies. Based on the cut of the garment, said bottoms appear to be thong briefs.

In the caption, Abigail revealed that the photo was something of a throwback, as she said that she wore the outfit “yesterday.”

Her fans didn’t seem to mind one bit. In the comments, they expressed loads of appreciation for Abby’s dose of sex appeal on their Instagram timelines.

“You look amazing in black,” wrote one fan before adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to their comment.

“You’re so beautiful,” another infatuated fan wrote.

Although some admirers managed to find the right words to show their admiration, others depended on flurries of emoji to express their feelings.

Abigail got similar comments when she recently posted a close-up photo of her cleavage. In said Instagram photo, the 27-year-old is rocking what looks like a purple-and-blue bra. However, it’s hard to confirm this because her decolletage dominates the image.

“Not sure if I love this pic or I look absolutely terrified,” she wrote in the caption. “For now it will do.”

Despite her apparent concern about her facial expression, her fans didn’t seem to mind.

As The Inquisitr reported, this is hardly the first time that Abigail has rocked a sheer outfit on her IG page, as she went braless in one particular photo while also rocking a see-through blue bodysuit. Earlier this month, she had posted a photo in which she’s wearing a partially sheer crochet crop top and miniskirt combo, much to the delight of her ardent fanbase.

If Abigail’s photos strike you as perfect, then there’s a reason for that — it’s called FaceTune, a mobile app for retouching photos. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, Abigail confessed to using the app to remove the blemishes from each and every one of her Instagram photos. Many models would balk at making such an admission, but she said the decision has a lot to do with pleasing her fans.

“I’ve always perfected my photos…” she said. “Otherwise, people will nitpick. They’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, your spray tan is blotched!’ or stupid things like that. I just feel like you always want to put your best face forward on social media.”