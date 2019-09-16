Hannah Palmer Bursts Out Of ‘Barbie’ Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Hannah Palmer is back in the news. The Maxim model and Bang Energy face has returned for another of her legendary promotions with the beverage brand and something about Hannah’s promo videos for Bang Energy don’t seem to have fans minding the agenda one bit. The blonde now appears as much loved for her sizzling Bang Energy videos as she is for her own, non-promotional updates, with the response to Hannah’s latest Instagram post appearing as proof.

Hannah’s video today bucked the usual Bang Energy trend. Hannah wasn’t seen on the beach but she was, however, in her trademark bikini. In fact, Hannah had taken to her caption to refer to a famous doll, likely in reference to her pink two-piece, long blonde hair, blue eyes, and those killer proportions.

The video showed Hannah shot outdoors and flaunting her insane curves in a bikini that couldn’t get much tinier. The hot pink two-piece boasted a halterneck finish, string ties, plus attractive gold hoop details that added feminine flourishes. The vibe was further accentuated by a flower in the model’s hair. Eyes were likely on the curves, though. With a mega cleavage display and some cheeky tugging, fans of this star’s assets likely found themselves catered to. Hannah’s long legs weren’t filmed in full, but the camera did take in her slim shoulders, plus that stunning smile that seems to make fans weak at the knees.

Of course, a can of Bang Energy is featured, with Hannah seen sipping from it and appearing to enjoy it. Mentions of the drink were plentiful in the star’s caption, with Hannah definitely proving her worth as a social media influencer.

Hannah first started making headlines last year when the model competed for Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl prize. While Hannah did not win, she appears to be having the last laugh. Her rising Instagram following is certainly proof. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model revealed what she would have done with the $25,000 winner prize if she had won.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

