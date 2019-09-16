Cosplay Model Anna Faith Shares Sexy Swimsuit Photo & Her Instagram Fans Are In Love

Anna Faith Carlson is sending her Instagram fans into a frenzy with her most recent update, and they are not complaining one bit. On Monday, the cosplayer and model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a swimsuit that puts her dangerous curves in full evidence.

The photo shows the blonde bombshell sitting on a wooden surface as she rocks a black one-piece bathing suit featuring adjustable spaghetti thin that go over the model’s shoulders. The suit also boasts high-cut legs that come up high onto her sides, leaving her full hips and thighs fully visible.

Faith is posing with her left side to the camera as she positions both of her hands on her knees. Her back is slightly arched, in a way that helps to accentuate her pert derriere, quite a bit of which is exposed thanks to the cut of the swimsuit. The cosplay model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive and defiant way.

The snapshot was captured at sunset and vestiges of the sun can be still be seen right behind the 23-year-old Florida native reflecting on her blonde locks. She is wearing her hair brushed back and styled down in voluminous tresses that fall onto her back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Anna Faith shared with her 788,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 8,100 likes in under an hour of being posted. The same short minutes also brought in upwards of 80 comments, suggesting that the interactions will continue to pour in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks, also using the opportunity to share their admiration for the Daytona Beach cosplayer in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“What a beautiful picture, you look beautiful! top,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart, a 100 mark symbol and a heart eyes emoji.

“Look at those curves! [100 mark symbol] Gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

“Soooooo very beautiful,” a third fan remarked, including a string of heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Why [are] you so gorgeous!!” yet another user added, following the comment with a series of fire emoji.

Anna Faith is best known in the cosplay world for impersonating the character of Queen Elsa from the Disney animated film Frozen, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.