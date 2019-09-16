New York Jets Wish Safety Bennett Jackson A Happy Birthday On Twitter, Then Cut Him And Delete The Tweet

Bennett Jackson just found out the hard way that the NFL can be a brutal business.

The New York Jets took to Twitter on Monday to wish the safety a happy birthday. Four hours later, he was cut and the tweet was promptly deleted.

The brutal sequence was caught by the New York Post, which noted the apparent disconnect between the team’s social media department and its front office. Jackson, who was inactive in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, was cut ahead of his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson didn’t seem too sore over the kick in the pants on his way out, as he took to Twitter to thank some Jets players who wished him a happy birthday — and wished him well on wherever else he should end up in the NFL.

It seems that Jackson’s release from the team was a side-effect of the ailment that struck starting quarterback Sam Darnold. As The Inquisitr reported, the team announced after its Week 1 loss that Darnold had contracted mono and would be missing several weeks.

The Jets were only carrying two quarterbacks going into this season, with veteran Trevor Siemian backing up Darnold, so Jackson had to be cut to make way for quarterback Luke Falk to get brought onto the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

As ESPN reported, the sickness had been a lingering problem for Darnold, who said he lost five pounds going into the season and had been feeling ill. The report noted that he is already recovering and hoping to be back before midseason for the Jets.

“Sam Darnold is out for the Jets’ game Monday night against the Browns because of mononucleosis, but the quarterback has told the team he’s ‘already feeling better and is hoping for a best-case scenario of a Week 5 return, according to team sources,” the report noted. “That return date is optimistic, but Jets coach Adam Gase noted this past week that it was a good thing that New York has a Week 4 bye.”

Loading...

All love my bro always???????? https://t.co/o0sBmhFaCl — Bennett Jackson Jr. (@B_Jax2) September 16, 2019

Bennett Jackson had been drafted by the New York Giants in 2014, but tore his ACL the next season and was released in 2015. Jackson spent some time on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad but was released before final cuts and picked up by the Jets off waivers two weeks ago. He never did see any playing time for the Jets, though he did get a brief happy birthday message on his way out the door.