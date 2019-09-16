Farrah Abraham Wishes Jenelle Evans ‘The Best’ After Attending Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Makeup Launch

Last week, Jenelle Evans launched her brand-new eyebrow kit at a launch party in New York. Among those in attendance at the launch party was former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah was spotted at the event in pictures posted to Instagram stories. Despite not getting along in the past, the two former reality show stars are apparently getting along now.

According to Pop Culture, in a new interview with TMZ, Farrah opened up and revealed that she wishes the mom-of-three “the best.” She opened up about attending the event and said they both “understand the hardships of motherhood.”

“We actually never reached out to one another. If I’m invited to something of hers, I show my support. But I think we understand the hardships of motherhood, and she’s doing great. Honestly I stay focused, I wish her all the best with her eyebrow kit and her makeup line, and that’s just where we’re staying focused.”

Farrah Abraham was originally introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. Farrah then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG and shared her story for nearly a decade before being let go from the show.

Jenelle Evans was also introduced to audiences on her episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired during Season 2. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2. While she was cast member on the show for nearly a decade, she was let go from the show earlier this year.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, allegedly shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget, after the dog reportedly nipped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Following the incident, Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV reality show. Her children were also removed from her care and she and David were in and out of court trying to regain custody of their children. The two regained custody of their kids before the Fourth of July.

Following the incident, Farrah wasn’t as supportive of Jenelle, but now she says, “I think Jenelle just recognizes that others have concerns for her and her kids.”

While fans can no longer keep up with Farrah Abraham or Jenelle Evans on either Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2, they can follow them on their different social media accounts.