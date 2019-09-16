‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Stuns In A Red Bikini On A Boat, And Instagram Is In Meltdown Mode

Instagram is officially in meltdown mode after Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko posted a new video to Instagram where she flaunted her incredible figure in the tiniest of red bikinis.

The busty beauty is one of Instagram’s most popular stars, with over ten million followers on the social media site.

It’s easy to see why she has built up such a fanbase, as Anastasiya has a fantastic figure that has been likened to that of reality television star Kim Kardashian. Moreover, she’s not afraid to flaunt it, like in a recent picture where she nearly spilled out of neon green bikini, per The Inquisitr.

However, Anastasiya’s latest upload may be her hottest yet. The post features a video where the brunette bombshell flaunts her incredible curves in red bikini so tiny that she looks dangerously close to spilling out of it while on a glamorous boat.

Anastasiya’s bikini consists of a rectangular bandeau top with both spaghetti straps and cutouts in the middle of her bust to show the inside curve of her cleavage. It also appears too small for the buxom brunette, as she reveals a serious amount of underboob.

The bikini bottoms are a matching red, and feature three straps that extend up towards her belly button, emphasizing her tiny waist. Anastasiya’s hair is styled long and straight, as it falls gracefully down her back.

The video begins with Anastasiya walking towards the camera, hands mussing her hair as she showcases her perfect hourglass figure. She stops upon reaching the camera, so that it has a close up view of every inch of her body.

The Russian beauty then turns around so that her ample derriere is on fully display in a thong-cut bikini. She playfully twists for a second before giving her audience a side view of her body while she arches her back.

Her fans were wild over the sultry shots, and it was viewed over 115,000 times and received over 1,000 comments in under two hours.

“That’s taking beautiful to a new level,” gushed a besotted fan.

“Omg you are so delicious,” seconded another, who also added a fire, thumbs up, and red heart emoji.

“The most Beautiful Woman in the World‼️” concluded a third.

It is far from the first time the bombshell has been given that title, as she often receives glowing comments from her adoring fans.

In an accompanying Instagram Story, Anastasiya is pictured wearing a pair of crochet knit pants as a cover up. However, the term cover up could perhaps be considered a misnomer, as the see-through pants did little to conceal her peachy posterior.

Other stories showed the beautiful skyline of sunny Miami, the city Anastasiya now calls home.