Jesy Nelson Shuts Instagram Down In Barely-There Garment & Leather Bra

Little Mix has kicked off the European leg of their tour and it seems to have gone off to a good start. Meanwhile, group member Jesy Nelson shared a shot of herself from the opening night in Madrid where she posed in a hallway in one of her stage costumes.

The revealing number sees the “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker in a black-and-red leather leotard which is spread open at the front. Underneath, she is wearing a leather bra, showing off a lot of cleavage. She matched the look with thigh-high boots and fishnet tights. She is sporting a wavy blonde bob and is starring fiercely into the camera lens. A lot of her body art is on display while she leans one hand on the wall.

Within one hour of sharing, the photo racked up over 360,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I don’t understand how people could say horrible things to you! I’d kill to look like you!!! My fiance always referred to you as ‘the fit one’ of Little Mix!” one user wrote.

“Amazing documentary… Hope you keep growing to love yourself. Nothing wrong with makeup but you’re gorgeous without,” another shared.

“The confidence is just amazing! I love this!! Well done Jesy! You should be so proud of how far you’ve come, not only physically but mentally!” a third mentioned.

“Oh good Lord! You are a goddess,” a fourth fan insisted.

“WOW OH WOW YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY AMAZING AND PERFECT AND GORGEOUS AND MAGNIFICENT,” a fifth follower commented passionately, in all-caps.

A lot of the comments are in response to Jesy’s BBC documentary about online bullying and trolling, Odd One Out, which aired last week. Ahead of the powerful documentary, she revealed in an interview that hateful comments said about her on social media led for her to not eat for days, which The Inquisitr reported. She admitted that there was a point where she couldn’t bring herself to work because she had reached such a low point.

Nelson rose to fame in 2011 when she and the rest of Little Mix — Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — won The X Factor in the U.K.

To date, they have released five studio albums – DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, and LM5 – which have all entered the Top 5 in their home country. According to Official Charts, they have had three No. 1 singles with a total of 23 singles in the U.K. Top 40.

