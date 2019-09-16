Blonde Beauty Abby Dowse Sizzles In Gold Thong Bikini, Flaunting Insane Views Of Sideboob & Booty

Abby Dowse’s gold bikini is sending social media into overdrive.

Today, the blond bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos while clad in the same, sexy gold bikini but offering fans different views with different photos. The social media sensation regularly flaunts her killer curves on the platform and just about everything that she posts for fans earns rave reviews. In the most recent Instagram photo that was shared for her 1.4 million-plus fans, Abby sizzles in a gold bikini.

In the gorgeous shot, the stunner looks over he shoulder and leans back on her hands while posing near a pool. The model’s long, blond locks are down and curled in the shot as they fall at her back. Dowse appears to be wearing just a little hint of makeup while covering the majority of her face with an oversized pair of aviators.

The stunner poses at a side-angle in the image, showing off her amazing figure in one of the smallest bikinis on the planet. Dowse’s suit barely even covers her chest and fans are treated to a show featuring ample amounts of side-boob. The bottoms are equally as sexy with floss-like fabric holding together the side of the bikini. The model’s toned and tanned derriere is also on display in the red-hot post.

The photo has only been live on the model’s account for about an hour but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans. So far, the shot has racked up over 6,200 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Abby know she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more followers had no words for the shot and commented with emoji instead.

“Stunning as usual,” one follower raved with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Your Looking Stunning Beautiful Babe,” another Instagram user raved.

Loading...

“Almost no material wow,” one more commented.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Abby sizzled in the same exact gold suit, this time offering fans a slightly different view of her body in the NSFW photo. In that particular shot, only the model’s body is featured in the photo while her head is cut off due to the angle. Once again, her amazing and tanned figure is on display for fans in the same gorgeous suit. In just a short time, the post earned her a ton of attention like her most recent one including 16,000 likes and 400-plus comments.