Rihanna’s Super Sexy, Figure-Hugging Outfit Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

One of Rihanna’s latest Instagram posts has caused many of her dedicated followers to wonder if the singer is pregnant.

On Monday, 31-year-old shared a series of sexy snaps for her 75 million followers to enjoy, as the “We Found Love” singer posed on a New York sidewalk. Rihanna flaunted her killer curves in a super-sheer, long-sleeved turquoise with a white bra underneath and a matching leather mini-skirt. The beauty’s lean legs were also on full display. She paired the sexy ensemble with green heels that made her legs look even longer. Rihanna styled her dark hair in a loose bun and opted for minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her naturally gorgeous features.

Fans were quick to point out that Rihanna was holding a large white tote in front of her stomach in each of the photos. This added to the speculation that the singer may be expecting a child.

“Move the bag,” commanded a follower.

“Thank you. She is blocking that baby bump for real,” responded a commenter.

“Sis you ain’t preg right?” asked a fan.

“What’s dropping first… the baby or the album?” questioned another.

“She was talking about having a baby & not for nothing. But she is holding that bag perfectly in place!!” added a different person.

“Please be pregnant… all these hands and bags over your belly,” pleaded a follower.

“She acting real pregnant for someone who ain’t…. hmm lol,” chimed in a seventh Instagram user.

Regardless of the rumors, the post has racked up more than 1.1 million likes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, last week fans on Twitter were convinced that the singer was carrying a child. In an on-camera interview with Essence(via Instagram), Rihanna spoke about her heritage as a black woman.

“I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she explained.

While it appears that the fashion mogul was speaking hypothetically, some fans insisted that she is pregnant. Soon, #RihannaIsPregnant was trending on Twitter.

For further evidence, Twitter users posted a video of Rihanna performing at the 5th Annual Diamond Ball in a figure-hugging black dress that showed off her midsection. Another fan defended Rihanna and noted that her stomach looked round because she was pushing out air to sing. A different person also mentioned that Rihanna seemed to have grabbed an alcoholic drink from a fan during the show.

