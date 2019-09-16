Michael Jackson’s Nephew TJ Is Now Reportedly The Guardian Of The Late Singer’s Children

The Independent reports that Michael Jackson’s nephew, TJ, is now the sole guardian of the late singer’s children, succeeding their previous guardian — Jackson’s mother, Katherine. According to TJ, Katherine, who is now 89-years-old, “relinquished” the guardianship to him willingly.

Although TJ has four children and two stepchildren of his own, he and Katherine reportedly agreed that it’s time for TJ to care for the King of Pop’s offspring. While Paris and Prince are old enough that they don’t require a legal guardian, Blanket is still just 17 and still does.

“When [Michael] passed, my brothers and I, we went to our grandmother and basically told her, however we can help, we want to be there,” TJ said during an appearance on the Black Hollywood Live podcast.

“In time, as she’s gotten older, she’s kind of phased out of it and now I’m officially just the sole guardian. She relinquished it recently,” he said later in the interview.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, from a multiple drug overdose. Since then, his legacy has been on trial following accusations of sexual assault leveled by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. While fans believe the documentary is a cash grab by the pair and director Dan Reed, the trio behind the film remains adamant that they created the movie to tell the truth and spread awareness of sexual assault.

The response from Insomnia has been amazing! I am so happy you are enjoying it. Much love to you all.???????? #tjjackson #insomnia pic.twitter.com/V1gB5cQe2Q — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) September 7, 2019

Deadline reports that Leaving Neverland won the gold for best documentary or nonfiction special at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday. Reed — along with HBO — has stood by the film and during his acceptance speech, the 54-year-old spoke of the “courage” exhibited by Robson and Safechuck.

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible courage and determination of Wade and James and their families, and I wanted to salute that.”

“This is one of the first times we’ve been able to shine light on child sexual abuse,” he added, suggesting that it was difficult to chronicle the “pattern” of its unfolding and face the reality that it typically “remains undisclosed” for years.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jackson’s estate called Leaving Neverland a “farce” following its Emmy win. In a statement, it said that no evidence exists to support the documentary’s accusations, adding that Reed created a one-sided film that did not contact anybody outside of Robson, Safechuck, and their families.

Jackson’s fans and those close to him are notoriously outspoken in their support of the late pop star and their belief that Reed, Robson, and Safechuck are motivated by nothing but money.