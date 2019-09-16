Demi Rose Displays Her Famous Figure In Tiny Black Dress

Demi Rose Mawby hit the town for a night of fun with her gal pal this week, and she documented the outing on her Instagram stories. Of course, she stunned in a curve-hugging ensemble as she flaunted her famous figure all over social media.

In the clips, Demi is seen wearing a gorgeous black dress, which is sleeveless and comes up to wrap around her neck. The gown boasted of a cutout element to allow the model’s ample cleavage to peek through, and it also showcased her tiny waist and toned arms.

Demi wore her long, light-brown hair parted to the side in the snaps, and had it styled in soft waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

Mawby also rocked a full face of makeup in the videos, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look. Demi also accessorized the ensemble with a pair of dainty diamond cross earrings.

In some of the videos, Mawby and her friend are seen singing along to the music in the background and sipping their drinks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi has seemingly been trying to live every day to the fullest and really enjoy her life. She’s also been sharing some motivational messages on Instagram to go with her new positive outlook.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her recent Instagram updates.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy, Be kind, inspire others and help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday,” she stated in a separate post.

Birmingham Live reports that it has been a tough year for Demi Rose, who lost both her mother and her father in the span of only eight months. However, her fans have been a source of support to her during the difficult time.