‘Teen Mom OG’ Mackenzie McKee Shares New Photo With Cancer-Battling Mom & Instagram’s Heart Bleeds

Mackenzie Mckee is going through a hard time. But then again, given that the Teen Mom OG star’s mom Angie Douthit is the one going through the cancer battle, fans would likely agree that the hardship extends to both mother and daughter. Likewise, to the whole of Mackenzie’s family.

Mackenzie has posted a new photo of herself with her nearest and dearest to Instagram. The stunning photo delivered plenty of smiles, but it didn’t hide what’s going on. Angie has stage 4 lung cancer. The disease has taken a nasty turn and spread to major organs including this grandmother’s brain and liver, with Angie deemed to have approximately six months to live, per The Inquisitr.

The photo showed Mackenzie, her mom, and sisters. All the ladies were lined up in a row, with Mackenzie seen on the far right. There was an immense sense of unity to the photo – Mackenzie had even referred to it in her caption – with the finish proving beautiful and a reminder of how close this clan is. Mackenzie opted out of any caption referencing her mother’s cancer, although fans haven’t forgotten what’s going on.

Comments came pouring in. One fan seemed to be sending love all the way from the U.K.

“I really hope your mum is doing ok, she is such a strong woman and she has the most amazing family around her. Sending love to you all, from Scotland Uk xxx”

“You’re the double of your momma, sending lots of prays for you all,” another fan wrote.

Many more prayers came in.

“Angie u got this Mackenzie i love your family they are just like my family my parents are my world and it sucks no [sic] one of them has cancer but i know that god is watching over our family,” one fan told the star and her mom.

Comments did also come in over how similar the three daughters and their mother look, with a fair few fans pointing out that the girls appeared to have the same smile. These comments were sprinkled amid the overarching response, though fans seemed to have bleeding hearts for the situation.

As fans of the MTV franchise know, Mackenzie has had a particularly hard time accepting her mother being sick. The star has also had to find a way to break the news to her kids — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs — as they are still young. Sitting down with them outdoors as she broke the news of the worsening situation proved hard for Mackenzie, with Gannon seeming to have a hard time understanding what would happen if Angie couldn’t be fixed by doctors.

Fans are likely praying and sending Mackenzie and her mom all the best.