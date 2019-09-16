Dog The Bounty Hunter Heart Attack Reports Have Overwhelmed Fans Sending Prayers

'Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming,' said a representative for the family.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is getting a tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends after the Dog’s Most Wanted star was rushed to the hospital.

As reported earlier by The Inquisitr, Chapman, 66, was rushed to the hospital on Monday after suffering what is believed to be a heart attack. The devastating news comes just a few months after his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, died of cancer.

In a tweet posted on Duane’s Twitter account, an unidentified representative for the reality TV star confirmed that he is hospitalized, but painted a somewhat optimistic picture of the situation.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.”

Similarly, an Instagram post, using the same photo, said the exact same words.

On both social media platforms, fans are wishing their best to the patriarch of the grief-stricken family.

Several mentioned that they are praying for Duane and his adult children, something that is doubtless appreciated by the devoutly-Christian family.

“My prayers are with him and his family!,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Sending love and prayers,” wrote another.

Others, apparently eschewing the concept of prayer for something a little more secular, promised to send good vibes.

“Sending healing vibes,” wrote one user.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

One guy, perhaps demonstrating some bad timing but still making a good point, warned that now is as good a time as any for the known smoker to give up cigarettes.

Duane, hope you gave up the Cigs??? — David Anselmo (@fredzelmo) September 16, 2019

Another suggested that Duane may be doing too much for a man his age.

OMG he runs himself too hard. Prayers going up!!! — PamelaDavis (@PamelaDDavis) September 16, 2019

Loading...

On Instagram, a user wrote that Dog had inspired him (the Instagram user) to give up drugs.

“u and ur wife and family have inspired me to be a better man and not do drugs anymore,” they wrote.

Other Instagram users suggested that Duane’s heart was broken, perhaps literally if not just figuratively, from Beth’s death. One even noted that “broken heart syndrome” is a real thing; he wasn’t exaggerating, as the condition is recognized as a real thing by The Mayo Clinic.

TMZ notes that Doug has had quite a bit of stress in his life recently. In addition to his wife having died, the family has also had to deal with the fact that his merchandise store was broken into recently, and the thieves made off with some of Beth’s personal items. What’s more, Duane and his team were targeted by a check-fraud scheme; fortunately, his people realized it was a scam before any money exchanged hands. And, he’s been keeping up an exhausting schedule, making the rounds of news and talk shows to promote his new show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

This is a developing story. More information about Duane Chapman’s purported heart attack will be provided as it becomes available.