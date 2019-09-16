Guns N’ Roses Star’s Daughter Mae McKagan Rocks Revealing Pink Swimsuit In Sexy Instagram Photo

Mae McKagan, the 19-year-old daughter of rocker Duff McKagan, delighted her Instagram followers by posing in a Barbie-pink bathing suit.

Rock star offspring Mae McKagan knows how to rock a swimsuit. As reported by Metalhead Zone, the 19-year-old daughter of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently took to Instagram to try her hand at modeling swimwear, and it looks like her followers approve of her efforts.

On Friday, Mae showed off her impressive figure in a sexy Instagram snapshot. She’s rocking a bright pink bathing suit in the photo, which shows the stunning brunette lounging on a dark blue couch accented with pink pillows that almost match her swimsuit. Her neon one-piece has wide shoulders, but it’s certainly not conservative; it features a round, plunging neckline that puts her cleavage on full display. It’s also cut a bit high at the bottom, accentuating her long legs.

Mae McKagan is wearing a long-sleeved silk shirt over her bathing suit. The open top is also pink, but it’s a soft pastel shade that doesn’t match the Barbie pink color of her one-piece at all. Mae has her light brown hair pulled back, and she’s gazing intensely at the camera. She has one hand casually thrown over the back of the couch, and she’s supporting her head with the other. So far, her steamy photo has been liked more than 7,000 times, and it has earned her plenty of praise from her admiring Instagram followers.

“So Hot in Pink,” wrote one fan.

“So beautiful, nice figure,” another remarked.

“Blessed like your momma,” read a comment referencing Mae’s incredible genes.

Mae’s mother is Susan Holmes McKagan, a model who has designed her own swimsuit line. Mae didn’t reveal whether her pink one-piece was one of her mother’s pieces, but Susan isn’t the only designer in the family. As reported by Vogue, Mae launched a punk-inspired fashion line earlier this year. The launch was attended by musical icons that included her famous father and Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry.

Duff McKagan couldn’t say enough nice things about his daughter and her capsule collection, praising Mae for having “really keen, really cool fashion sense.”

“She doesn’t talk a lot or brag a lot—she just does it. Boom!” said the Guns N’ Roses star. “She makes her own stuff, for girls that she knows—and who better to make stuff for her generation—it can’t be some 40-year-old, right? That’s f*ckin’ old as sh*t! Or me, at 55? F*ck off, grandpa! I couldn’t be more proud. I’ll shut up now.”

In addition to designing clothing and attending fashion school, Mae McKagan has also done some professional modeling work with No Agency. Modeling seems to be a popular profession among the female offspring of rock stars, with Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May and Gavin Rossdale’s daughter Daisy Lowe among those who have developed a passion for getting paid to rock the latest fashions.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the offspring of another ’80s rock icon, Bret Michaels’s daughter Raine, has even modeled bikinis for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Perhaps the magazine needs to give Mae McKagan a call.