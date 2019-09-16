‘Playboy’ Bombshell Brennah Black Turns Heads In Insanely Small Bikini

Once again, Brennah Black is dazzling fans with a steamy new photo.

As those who follow the Playboy bombshell on social media know, Black regularly shares NSFW photos with fans in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet ranging from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie. She’s posed for some of the best-known magazines in the country, including Playboy, and it’s easy to see that her fans go wild over just about every photo that she shares.

In her most recent Instagram post that was shared for her legion of fans, Black sizzles in not just one but two NSFW shots. The first photo in the series shows the blond bombshell posing in Los Feliz in an area that is surrounded by big and green leafy trees. She stands front and center in the image while playfully running her hands through her long, blond locks. Black appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the shot while most of her face is covered by her own hair.

While clad in a multi-colored bikini, Black shows off her world-famous figure, including her toned abs, arms, and legs. The model leaves almost nothing to the imagination in the photo while going barefoot in the shot. The second photo in the deck offers a more up-close and personal view of the model — in this image, she looks directly into the camera.

In the caption of the photo, the model is promoting the watch that she rocks on her wrist,

So far, the image is racking her up a ton of attention from fans with over 2,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to gush over Brennah’s amazing figure while a few others asked where she purchased her bikini. A few other fans had no words for the shot, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Beautiful shot and caption!” one follower wrote.

“So beautiful so gorgeous I love you so much,” another chimed in with a series of red heart emoji.

“Life is great, but it looks better where you are,” one more follower gushed.

Loading...

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Black posed for another insanely sexy photo on her Instagram page. In the shot, the model appeared sprawled out on a red, black, and orange patterned rug. Black laid on one arm and kept the other off to the side while the tattoo on her wrist was fully visible. The model covered her face with her long, blonde tresses and left virtually nothing to the imagination while posing fully nude for the shot.

That shot garnered over 300 comments.